Karen Annette Macrum, 72, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

She was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Celina, Ohio. She was a daughter of Donald and Virginia Bourelle.

Karen was a paralegal for 15 years for various firms. She had a passion for her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Karen enjoyed making beads, crafts, and baking cookies with the grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Marc Macrum; four daughters, Lori (Will) Dos Santos Pursell, Staci (Kyle) Harber, Jennifer Nelson, and Kristi Nelson; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Tammy, Melanie, and Lisa; and one brother, Don.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Heather Reynolds; and a brother, Jim Bourelle.

Memorial contributions can be made to SCAN. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com