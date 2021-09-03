Home State & National News Indiana legislators eye Texas abortion law — but not now Indiana legislators eye Texas abortion law — but not now September 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Judge OKs settlement with U.S. Steel over 2017 Indiana chemical spill State & National News Afghan refugees arrive in Indiana en route to Atterbury State & National News 2 Indiana inmates charged in murder of a third inmate