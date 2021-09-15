Harold L. Kinzie, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021, at his residence.

Harold Kinzie

Harold was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Mishawaka, to Lee and Rita Szocinski Kinzie. He married Vicki Outcalt on July 24, 1969, at the Eastside Methodist Church in Mishawaka; she survives.

A 1968 graduate of Penn High Schol in Mishawaka, Harold enlisted in the Naval Reserves in 1968, and served for two years. He managed several shoe stores in four different states, including working at Gallenkamp-Schiff Shoes until 1975. He then worked a “Jewel Tea” route for many years before going to work at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton, retiring in 2013.

Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, where he had served many years on the color guard, and past member and governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 242 of Bluffton. He also enjoyed his time helping coach youth basketball teams at the Bluffton Pal Club in the 1980s.

In addition to his wife, Vicki, of 52 years, Harold is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Beeks and Kimberly (Joseph) Platt, both of Bluffton; a son, Bradley Kinzie of Bluffton; four brothers, Michael Kinzie of South Bend, Kenneth Kinzie of Mishawaka, Gerald (Tamara) Mortz of Centre, Ala., and Walter Zemialkowski of the Dominican Republic; and two sisters, Linda (Michael) Leszczewski of Mishawaka, and Barbara (Erik) Johnson of Nevada. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a daughter, Kerry Thomas; a grandson, Quentin Beeks; and a brother, Gary Schumacher.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, from noon until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Matthew Gullion. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations may be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter or the First Baptist Church of Ossian.

