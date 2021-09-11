Donna Jean Warnimont

Donna Jean Lehman Warnimont, 88, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born in Ohio, to Robert and Leola Luttfring Lehman. Donna married Donald Warnimont on Aug. 26, 1953; he preceded her in death Sept. 10, 2000.

Donna Jean was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish where she sang in the choir and was involved in the Alter Rosery Society, serving as President for a term. Prior to having children, she worked at the Ottoville Bank. She returned to work later at several area businesses and banks, finally returning to Ottoville Bank until she retired. She eventually moved to Bluffton, where she joined St. Joseph Catholic Church and lived at Christian Care Retirement Community. Donna Jean loved to read, sing and enjoyed nature, gardening and growing flowers.

Surviving is her daughter, Amy (Doug) Cross; five grandchildren, Cody (Priscilla) Warnimont, Brittany Mueller, Tiffany (Zane) Slusher, Jacob Warnimont, Blain Warnimont; a step-grandchild, Dustin (Dani) Cox; nine great-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; her brother, Richard (Patricia) Lehman; and sisters, Precious Blood Sister, Joyce Lehman, Patricia (James) Bloomfield; and sisters-in-law, Donna Warnimont and Joyce Warnimont.

Donna Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Erik Warnimont.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 189 Church St., Ottoville, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Jerry Schetter officiating. Due to Covid concerns, a brief viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Saint Mary’s Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Special thanks to Christian Care staff for their compassionate care during her stay.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community, 720 East Dustman Road, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.