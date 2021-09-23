Home Blogs Street Fair Deserted Deserted September 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Rob Caylor’s voice echoed eerily through deserted streets Wednesday, telling of the many attractions of this year’s Bluffton Free Street Fair. The fair pretty much was a washout Wednesday night as heavy, wind-driven rain swept the streets of people and forced the many attractions to close early. (Photo by Glen Werling) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Street Fair King’s Chevy SS is one muscular sedan Street Fair N-B Photos: Opening night parade of the 2021 Street Fair Street Fair Street Fair returns to Parlor City