Home Lifestyle Cemetery Walk at Bethel Sunday Cemetery Walk at Bethel Sunday September 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Fryback’s artwork to be shown next week Lifestyle ‘Fright night’ back in downtown FW Lifestyle Members of two churches, K of C, join in ‘Day of Caring and Sharing’