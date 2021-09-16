An internationally known Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band will headline the Bluffton Free Street Fair Kehoe venue to close out this year’s fair. (Photo provided)

By JESSICA BRICKER

Whether you’re down on the corner or looking out your back door, the fortunate ones can hear some classic rock through more than just the grapevine next weekend.

Creedence Revived will take to the Kehoe Park stage during the Saturday of the Bluffton Free Street Fair.

Opening act Milk Crate Mafia, a cover band based in Virginia Beach, will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band playing after.

Tickets are $10 in advance at the Wells County Chamber of Commerce or NAPA in Bluffton and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4296831

Children 10 and under are free to attend.

The Bluffton Elks Lodge 796 will serve beer and wine beginning at 7 p.m. A $5 wrist band to drink alcohol includes the first beverage.

Creedence Revived performed at Kehoe in June 2019. Its members are made up of musicians from Chicago and Los Angeles and the band has headlined international tours.

“We pay tribute. We play the music as if we wrote it,” lead vocalist Rich Perez says on the band’s website. “We perform as if we were the original band. CCR is legendary.”

