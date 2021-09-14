Bruce Evan McBride, 69, of Tocsin, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born Feb. 29, 1952, to Wilford and Freda McBride. He married Tina McBride Aug. 18, 1988; she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Jason (Erin), Chad (Laura), Brett, Caley (Zac), Tyson (Twyla) and Luke; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Janet Calendine, Fay (Roger) Koenemann, Lois Biberstein, Joyce Gross, Clara (Ked) Bailey, Vivian (Jack) Stinson; and brother, Norman (Anita.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lowell, Max and Keith; and a sister, Lorna.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.