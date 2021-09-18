Home Sports Bluffton football gets run over by Jay County Bluffton football gets run over by Jay County September 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports High School Calendar: 09-18-2021 Sports Big 2nd half carries Knights past Bulldogs Sports Raiders fall behind early, lose to Warriors