Home Opinions Biden’s border ‘challenge’ gets worse Biden’s border ‘challenge’ gets worse September 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Don’t let good books die a short life; let’s pass them on Opinions A not-so-surprising tale of two Hoosier vice presidents Opinions California voters get what they deserve