The following personnel requests were unanimously approved the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District board Monday. Learn more in the Saturday, Sept. 18, News-Banner.

• The termination of “at-will” employee Thomas Walker effective Aug. 30, 2021.

• The resignations of Charlotte Baker, high school library aide; and Eric Mettler, junior varsity baseball coach.

• The following employment recommendations: Brittney Satterfield, elementary school special education instructional assistant; Cassidy Mittlestedt, middle school special education instructional assistant; April Corbat, high school library instructional assistant; Lynne Niermeyer, long-term substitute; Mike Novell, high school assistant boys’ basketball coach; Schlaura Linderwell, middle school girls’ swim coach (volunteer); Tristan Dick, rate of pay correction; Spencer Schwartz, substitute teacher.