Althea “Joan” Sharpe, 90, of Fort Wayne, a former resident of Keystone, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home in Fort Wayne.

Joan was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Elkland, Pa., to Merritt “Jake” and Angeline Gee Rathbun. She married Nile A. Sharpe July 27, 1973, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2009.

Joan was a longtime member of the Keystone United Methodist Church and worked a few different jobs, including at Corning Glass for four years, until staying at home to raise her children. She enjoyed gardening and reading, especially her daily devotionals every morning. She also enjoyed traveling with Nile as they would winter in Florida at their second home for many years. Joan will be remembered as a kind person, who, above all else, enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Yvonne Watson of Westport; a son, Donald Gardner Jr. of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a daughter-in-law and caregiver, Brenda (Osborn) Gardner of Bluffton; a granddaughter and caregiver, Abby Bolanos (fiancé George Widman); a granddaughter, Ashley McCurdy; grandsons Lucas Gardner and Jacob Gardner; great-grandchildren Faith, Grace, Gabriel, Jaxton, Elijah, and Olivia, plus several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan is also survived by three sisters, Norma (Paul) Patterson of Pennsylvania, Charlene (Walt) Walburn of North Carolina, and Kathy Frye of New York, and two brothers, Gary “Jake” (Phyllis) Rathbun of North Carolina and Duane Rathbun of New York.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by two sons, David and Dale Gardner; a grandson, Benjamin Gardner; three sisters, Sonya Wheeler, Raejean Hayes, and Barbara “Jean” Rathbun; and two brothers, Dale and John Rathbun.

Per Joan’s request, there are no services planned at this time. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne.

