Wilma M. Foster, 102, a former Bluffton resident, passed away Friday morning, July 30, 2021, at Demaree Crossing Health Care in Greenwood, Ind.

Mrs. Foster was born June 11, 1919, in Harrison Township of Wells County, to Neil and Carrie Cochran Vondersmith. She married Leonard E. Foster March 23, 1940, in Anderson, Ind. She was a supportive pastor’s wife as together they led churches in Fort Wayne, Martinsville, Chester Center, Monticello, Rockford and Gilead. After they retired, they were active members of Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton.

Leonard preceded her in death on January 18, 2008.

Wilma enjoyed singing, sewing, cooking and playing bingo. She was an active participant at Demaree Crossing and enjoyed spending time and working on activities with her many friends.

Survivors include two sons, Dr. Larry W. Foster of Cleveland, Ohio, and Stephen G. Foster of Bluffton; a daughter, Rosalyn E. Walden of Greenwood; and nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

She is preceded in death by one son, Richard E. Foster.

Public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The family requests that all visitors wear a face mask for visitation.

A private family service will take place following visitation with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Friends may view Wilma’s funeral service from the safety of their own home joining a Zoom meeting. You can use meeting ID 867 8650 2024, and log on after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Demaree Crossing Resident Activity Fund and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.