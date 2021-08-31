An employee at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 34 years, Wanda L. Besser, 90, of Geneva, died at 6:41 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Jay County. W

She is survived by her daughters Kelly (Paul) Murphy, and Shelly Hough, both of Geneva; grandchildren Jeremy “Jake” Hough, Geneva; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fredrick Besser, who died October 24, 2001, and two grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate Wanda’s life will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Joe Lampton officiating. Burial will follow next to her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.