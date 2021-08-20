Home Lifestyle Vendors for Saturday’s Parlor City Plaza listed Vendors for Saturday’s Parlor City Plaza listed August 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Two meals being offered by Legion Lifestyle Online sales of Tri Kappa Street Fair shirts offered Lifestyle Insights: Summer fun continues