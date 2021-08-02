Tonna S. Krill, 63 of Ossian, passed away on Friday morning, July 30, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation in Markle after battling liver disease for several years.

Tonna was born on March 16, 1958, in Bluffton to Thomas W. and Donna E. (Simerman) Krill. She graduated from Norwell High School in 1976. In 1995, she graduated from Lutheran College of Health Professionals as an R.N. Over the years she worked at Vibra Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ossian Health and Rehabilitation, Christian Care, Visiting Nurse and for Hospice Home.

Tonna enjoyed her flower gardens and had a passion for decorating and home design. She was a member of Hope Missionary Church, where she was active in many capacities such as working with the youth groups, the church decorating committee and in making costumes for the church drama plays in years past.

Tonna also had a love for animals and had many yorkies over the years; Teddie, Coco, Dollie, Peanut and Pogo and her cat Grey.

Survivors include a sister Teresa (Greg) Douglas of Bluffton, a brother Scott A. (Vicki) Krill of Kingsland and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister Jill E. Krill.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of the service. Family inurnment will take place at Oaklawn Columbarium in Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.