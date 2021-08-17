Ted Showalter

Ted W. Showalter, 71, of rural Keystone, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Ted was the son of Ward D. Showalter and Mary Jane Showalter. He obtained his master’s of science degree from Ball State University and taught for 34 years. He retired from Southern Wells Community Schools, where he taught government and economics. He was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and loved his Lord and family!

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Showalter of Keystone, and two children, Eric (Aimee) Showalter and Amy (Brien) Burch. He was a loving grandpa who enjoyed taking his two grandchildren, Carter and Tyler Burch, on tractor rides around the farm. Ted is also survived by a sister, Kathy Showalter of Dayton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Scott Showalter.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug 21, at the funeral home, with calling for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Showalter family at www.thomarich.com