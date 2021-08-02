STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS COURT

CAUSE No.

90D01-2107-DN-0076

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF:

Louis Sauerwine

Petitioner,

v.

Bonatia Sauerwine

Respondent.

SUMMONS

[For Dissolution of

Marriage Cases Only]

The State of Indiana to Respondent: Bonatia Sauerwine

You have been sued by your spouse for dissolution of marriage. The case is pending in the Court named above.

If this Summons is accompanied by an Order Setting Hearing, you must appear in Court on the date and time stated on the Order Setting Hearing. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR, EVIDENCE MAY BE HEARD AND A DECISION MAY BE MADE BY THE COURT. If a Temporary Restraining Order is issued, it is effective immediately upon your receipt or knowledge of the Order.

If you wish to retain an attorney to represent you in the matter, it is advisable to do so before the date stated on the Notice of Provisional Hearing.

If you take no action in this case after receipt of this Summons, the Court can grant a Dissolution of Marriage and/or make determinations that may include but not limited to any of the following: paternity, child custody, child support, maintenance, parenting time, property (real or personal), and other distribution of assets and debts, attorney fees and costs.

Dated: 7-30-21

Beth Davis, Clerk

Wells,County

nb 8/2, 8/9, 8/16

hspaxlp