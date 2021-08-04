Home Lifestyle Steffen-Smith engagement Steffen-Smith engagement August 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Lancaster Class of ’66 holds 55th reunion Lifestyle To be or not to be … that may very well be the question Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: An animal doctor, teacher, mom, and also ‘a celebrity’