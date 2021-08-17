Ruth Falk

Ruth E. Falk 87, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born Oct. 29, 1933, in Wells County, she was the daughter of William Robert Harris and Blanche L. Godwin Harris.

Ruth was a 1952 graduate of Pennville High School. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and officer of the church.

On June 10, 1956, in Wells County, Ruth married Robert B. Falk. They shared 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 21, 2020.

Survivors include two sons, Samuel R. (JoAnn) Falk of Decatur and Joseph L. Falk of New Haven, along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert B. Falk; and four sisters and five brothers.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 27, and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Karges officiating.

Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can share messages of condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com