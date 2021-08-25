Brother of a Liberty Center resident, Richard L. “Dick” Love, 91, of Albany, formerly of Millgrove, died at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home in Albany.

He was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Delaware County. He married Mary M. (Sutton) Love May 28, 1954, in Montpelier.

He is survived by his wife; son James (Elizabeth) Love of Boise, Idaho; daughter Leatha Love of Albany; sisters Christene (Tom) Jeffrey of Eaton; Susie (Tom) Dick of Liberty Center; brother Ronald Love of Montpelier; and two grandsons.

He was preceded in death by a sister Elnora Henderson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Albany Christian Church 110 Cedar St. Albany on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to service.

A service to celebrate Dick’s life will be at Albany Christian Church at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com