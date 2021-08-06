Richard Booth

Richard Alan “Dick” Booth, 66, of Granger, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home.

Dick was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Bluffton, to Carl and Edna Jayne Paxson Booth. He married Elaine K. Yoder Nov. 3, 2010, in Savannah, Ga. His wife survives.

Dick was a tool maker and design engineer at Medtronic Inc. in Warsaw, Ind., for 18 years. Dick was an avid collector of vintage glass, guns, comic books and baseball cards. He was very athletic, enjoyed golfing and earned a guru status in the Filipino Escrima form of martial arts for 35 years. Dick was a CASA volunteer for three years and was involved for the Big Brother Big Sister Program of Elkhart County.

Along with his wife, Elaine, Dick is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Booth of Denver, Colo., and Kelli Booth and Christy (Trevor) Troxel, both of Fort Wayne; a stepdaughter, Jaclyn (David Bower) Simmons of Nashville, Ind.; a stepson, Kristopher (Sam Snook) Simmons of Chicago, Ill.; three grandchildren, Brayden Troxel, Braxton Troxel, and Brinley Troxel;a sister, Pam (Bob) Tuttle; and two brothers, David (Vickie) Booth and Don (Cathy) Booth.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Peggy Bate.

Funeral services for Dick will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. with the services to follow.

Donations may be made in honor of Richard “Dick” Booth to CASA of Kosciusko County, 121 N. Lake St., Warsaw, IN 46580.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com