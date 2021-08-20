Richard D. “Dick” Gibson, 81, of rural Uniondale, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021, at his residence.

Dick was born in Bluffton on Feb. 8, 1940, to Graydon G. and Avis J. (Woodward) Gibson. He married Linda R. (Mahnensmith) Hoopingarner in Ossian in 1976. She preceded him in death on July 9, 2017.

A 1958 graduate of Bluffton High School, Dick attended Manchester College. He served as the treasurer for Richard’s Restaurant Inc. from 1965 until 1990, and then served as the treasurer for Specialty Tool Inc. in Fort Wayne until his retirement.

Survivors include his son, Gayle (Eleanora) Gibson of Craigville; a brother, Robert (Becky) Gibson of Fort Wayne; a sister, Mona Jean (Don) Strong of Berne; a granddaughter, Samantha Gibson; along with two stepchildren. Dick is also survived by his caregiver and friend of the family, Devonna Wilson of Ossian, and his dog, Ben.

In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Dick’s request, there are no public services being held. Private interment will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations in memory of Dick may be directed towards the Norwell High School Athletic Department, and mailed directly to 1100 E. US 224, Ossian, IN 46777, or Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.