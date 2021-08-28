STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
SUPERIOR COURT
2021 TERM
Cause Number:
90C01-2106-EV-000033
D & M LANCE LLC )
(Plaintiff) )
V. )
RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III )
(Defendant) )
NOTICE OF SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
TO: Above named Defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III
And to any other person who may be concerned.
You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Wells County Superior Court, located at 102 W Market St # 313, Bluffton, IN 46714 and reachable at (260) 824-3287, by Plaintiff, D & M LANCE LLC. The nature of this suit is eviction and civil damages.
This Summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named Defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III, whose whereabouts are unknown.
The Plaintiff and Defendant entered into a lease agreement, and Defendant has breached said lease agreement, which should be adjudicated by the Court.
An eviction hearing is scheduled in the above described matter for September 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Wells Superior Court. RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III must attend said eviction hearing, and if he fails to do so, a judgment will be entered against him for what Plaintiff has demanded.
Beth Davis
Wells Superior Court Clerk
8/24/2021
Date
Person Requesting Service:
Sprunger & Sprunger
Attorney Number: 36307-35
105 N. Main Street
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 589-2338
nb 8/28, 9/4, 9/11
