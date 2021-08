The Harrison Township Trustees Office will be holding a Harrison Township Board meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Harrison Township Trustees Office in the Courthouse Annex Building located at 223 West Washington Street. The agenda includes the first reading of the 2022 budget, Fire Protection, Township Assistance, and miscellaneous office items.

Kyle Hunt,

Harrison Twp. Trustee

nb 8/23

hspaxlp