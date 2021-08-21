327 IAC 15-5-5(5) – Proof of

BIGGS, INC is developing a new addition to the existing residential community of the GREENFIELD FARMS. The project is to be constructed in 2021. The project is generally located in Part of the SW ¼ of Section 28, T 28 N, R14 E, Harrison Civil Township, Wells County, Indiana. The community is accessed from Clark Street (Hoosier Highway) and Ellingham Pike about one half mile south of their intersection. Construction Activities will commence within 180 days of this notice and last approximately until the August 2026, including the proposed individual home building. The storm water from the residential site will discharge to an existing pond and detention basin within the development. Those drainage features are being redirected to two new branches of the Bessie Porter Regulated Drain. That drain discharges to Bills Creek (Delong Ditch), joining the Markley Ditch, draining to the Wabash River, to the Huntington Lake reservoir on the Wabash, to the Ohio River, to the Mississippi River and to the Gulf of Mexico. For questions or lot and home information contact Ideal Suburban Homes at (260) 724-9131, 1-800-589-4332, or on the web at http://ideal-builders.com/

