90D01-2108-PL-000009

Wells Superior Court

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

SMALL CLAIMS DIVISION

102 West Market Street,

3rd Floor

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260)824-6482

YEAR, MAKE, MODEL:

2000 WNL Mobile Home

VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION:

9P420263MAB

CASE NUMBER:

Corporations See Instructions

on Back of Form

MAPLE GROVE ESTATES

c/o Lindsey C. Swanson, Esq.

Haller Colvin, P.C.

444 East Main Street

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802

Telephone: (260) 426-0444

Email: lswanson@hallercolvin.com

AGAINST

NOTICE OF QUIET

TITLE CLAIM

RITA GEARLDS

1020 Clark Avenue

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

AND

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

TYPE OF SERVICE REQUIRED:

X CERTIFIED MAIL

SHERIFF

PRIVATE PROCESS

X PUBLICATION

TYPE OF CLAIM BEING FILED:

ACCOUNT – CA

CONTRACT – CON

DAMAGES – CD

DAMAGES (LANDLORD/

TENANT) – CDLT

EVICTION (LANDLORD/

TENANT) – EV

RETURN PERSONAL

PROPERTY – RPL

X OTHER – STAT

PLAINTIFF(S) SEEKS JUDGMENT:

in the sum of $

court costs of $

for a total of $

You have been sued by the individual(s) set forth above. A brief statement of the nature of the claim against you is as follows:

IF YOU CLAIM ANY TITLE TO OR INTEREST IN MOTOR VEHICLE, YOU MUST RESPOND WITHIN 30 DAYS AFTER THE LAST NOTICE OF THIS ACTION IS PUBLISHED, OR A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED FOR PLAINTIFF, GRANTING IT EXCLUSIVE TITLE TO THE MOTOR VEHICLE. THEREFORE, MAPLE GROVE ESTATES SEEKS JUDGMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF TITLE TO IT BY THE BUREAU OF MOTOR VEHICLES OF THE STATE OF INDIANA.

CAREFULLY READ THE INFORMATION ON THE REVERSE SIDE

Lindsey C. Swanson, Esq.

Haller Colvin, P.C.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

444 East Main Street

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802

Telephone: (260) 426-0444

Email: lswanson@hallercolvin.com

Attorney No. 29507-02

8/18/2021

DATE

This claim is set for hearing on the ACCOUNTS/TRIAL CALENDAR on October 20, 2021 at 3:30 P.M. at the Wells Superior Court, 102 West Market Street, 3rd Floor, Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

Lindsey C. Swanson, Counsel for Plaintiff

Plaintiff/Attorney/Counterclaimant

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE WELLS CIRCUIT AND SUPERIOR COURTS

CAREFULLY READ THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION

KEEP YOUR COURT DOCUMENTS for future reference and always bring them with you to Court. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE SUIT AGAINST YOU, you should contact the person(s) or entity suing you. The Court and the Clerk can only answer questions concerning Court procedures; they cannot answer questions about the suit against you.

A NATURAL PERSON, A SOLE PROPRIETOR, OR ANY PARTNER IN A PARTNERSHIP may appear pro se or by counsel in any Small Claims proceedings. A sole proprietorship or a partnership MAY appear by a designated full-time employee if the claim does not exceed $1,500.00 and the proper authorization form has been completed by the partnership or sole proprietorship. The authorization form may be obtained from the Clerk’s Office.

A CORPORATION MUST APPEAR BY COUNSEL IN ANY CLAIM EXCEEDING $1,500.00. A Corporation MAY appear by a designated full-time employee if the claim does not exceed $1,500.00 and the proper authorization form has been completed. The authorization form may be obtained from the Clerk’s Office.

IF YOU HAVE A CLAIM against anyone (including the person suing you) arising from the same transaction or occurrence which is the subject of the notice of suit, you must file a notice of your suit with the Court. If your suit is against the person suing you, you must file your notice of suit early enough so that the person receives a copy of your suit from the Court at least ten (10) calendar days prior to the scheduled hearing. The Clerk’s Office and the Court provide forms and assistance for you to file any such suit(s).

IF YOU DO NOT DISPUTE THE SUIT AND YOU ARE ABLE TO PAY the suit and court costs in full, you may do so in the Clerk’s Office (102 West Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714) at any time before the scheduled hearing; unless the suit against you is for landlord/tenant ejectment, or for return of personal property. IF YOU DO NOT DISPUTE THE SUIT BUT YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO PAY the suit and court costs in full, you should either contact the person(s) or corporation suing you or appear at the scheduled hearing in order to establish the manner in which the suit or judgment will be paid.

IF YOUR HEARING IS SCHEDULED ON THE ACCOUNTS CALENDAR, you must appear; however, a trial will not be held on that date. The hearing is scheduled to allow the parties to meet and attempt to informally resolve their dispute(s) or to schedule a future trial of their dispute(s). IF YOUR HEARING IS SCHEDULED ON A TRIAL CALENDAR, a trial will be held on the date scheduled before a State Magistrate. BE PREPARED TO PROVE YOUR SIDE OF THE CASE by bringing with you all documents in your possession or control and all witnesses on your behalf.

IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE SCHEDULED HEARING, A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU. If you or your attorney cannot appear for the hearing, contact the court in person immediately upon receipt of this notice.

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO ATTEND THE TRIAL ON THE DATE SET, you may ask the Court for a continuance. Except for proven extraordinary circumstances, you are entitled to only one continuance, so use it only if you have a good reason, and only if it is absolutely necessary. All continuances must be requested in person and more than seven (7) days prior to the date and time set for trial.

Any defendant has the right to a trial by jury; but only if within ten (10) days from receipt of this notice said defendant files with the Court an affidavit requesting a jury trial and pays the associated costs (an additional fee of $70.00) for a jury trial. Once a jury trial request has been granted, it may not be withdrawn without the consent of the other party or parties; and within ten (10) days after the jury trial request has been granted, the party requesting a jury trial shall pay the Clerk the additional amount required by statute to transfer the claim to the plenary docket; otherwise, the party requesting a jury trial shall be deemed to have waived the request.

A more detailed sheet of general information regarding Small Claims Court is available upon your personal request at the Court or Clerk’s offices.

hspaxlp