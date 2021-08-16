IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

SUPERVISED )

ADMINISTRATION )

OF THE ESTATE OF )

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2107-ES-000003

PEGGY K. PHILLIPS, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON PETITION TO

SELL REAL ESTATE

TO: REGINA SCHNEIDER

RISSA SCHNEIDER

Notice is hereby given that on September 2, 2021, a hearing will be held in the Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, upon a Petition filed by Keith A. Gerber, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Peggy K. Phillips, deceased, for authority to sell at private or public sale the following described real estate, located in Wells County, Indiana, to-wit:

Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 28 North, Range 11 East, bounded and described as follows, to-wit:

Commencing at a point 30 feet West and 193 feet South of the Northwest corner of Lot Number 28 in the Town of Zanesville, thence West 66 feet, thence South 97 feet; thence East 66 feet; thence North 97 feet to the place of beginning, the same being South 97 feet of land in the Northeast Quarter of said Section 4, said Township and Range which was conveyed by John B. Shepler by Warranty Deed dated December 19, 1936, and recorded in Deed Record No. 82 on page 61 in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana, also, Lot Numbered Ten (10) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Knight’s Second Addition to the Town of Zanesville.

Together with the East Half of the 11.88 foot wide alley laying West of and adjacent to the West side of said Lot Number 10 as vacated in Cause #23102.

Together with the South Half of the 29.7 foot wide right-of-way of Jackson Street as vacated in Miscellaneous Record 53, page 594, in Wells County, Indiana.

If you have any objections to the sale of the real estate, you must appear at the hearing and state your objections to the Court.

Dated this 9th day of August, 2021.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

GREGORY K. WATERS, 1843- 90

ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE

SUITE 3, 201 MARKET PLACE

P.O. BOX 261

BLUFFTON, INDIANA 46714

260/824 -2866

