NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS REGARDING DETERMINATION TO ISSUE BONDS OF THE TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

The taxpayers of the Town of Markle, Indiana (the “Town”), are hereby notified that on August 2, 2021, the Town Council of the Town adopted an Ordinance (the “Ordinance”) determining that the Town will issue general revenue bonds of the Town, payable solely from legally available revenues of the Town, to be designated “Town of Markle, Indiana Revenue Bonds, Series 2021” in an original aggregate principal amount not to exceed Eight Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($875,000), maturing serially on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2022, and ending not more than seven (7) years later, and bearing interest at a rate or rates producing a yield not exceeding three percent (3.00%), the exact rate or rates to be determined by bidding (the “2021 General Revenue Bonds”). The proceeds of the 2021 General Revenue Bonds will be used to pay for all or a portion of undertaking the Projects (as defined in the Ordinance).

Dated this 7th day of August, 2021.

TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

nb 8/7, 8/14

