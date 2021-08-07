NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING AN ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION OF THE

TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

The residents and taxpayers of the Town of Markle, Indiana (the “Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council of the Town (the “Town Council”) will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. (local time) on August 18, 2021, at the Town Hall, located at 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana, on the matter of appropriating the proceeds of the Town of Markle, Indiana Revenue Bonds, Series 2021” (the “Bonds”), to be issued in an amount not to exceed $875,000. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance the costs of all or a portion of undertaking the Projects (as defined in the Ordinance adopted by the Town Council), and paying related expenses, including the costs of issuing the Bonds.

The Bonds shall mature serially on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2022, and ending not more than seven (7) years later, and shall bear interest at a rate or rates not exceeding three percent (3%) per annum. The Bonds payable solely from legally available revenues of the Town.

Said appropriation is in addition to any appropriations provided for in the existing budget and tax levy. At said public hearing, all persons shall have the right to appear and be heard on the necessity of said appropriation.

Clerk-Treasurer,

TOWN OF MARKLE

Dated: August 7, 2021

nb 8/7

hspaxlp