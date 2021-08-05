WELLS COUNTY REGIONAL SEWER DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The Wells County Regional Sewer District will host four public hearings on the proposed installation of sanitary sewer infrastructure in the communities of Craigville, Kingsland, Tocsin, Keystone, Reiffsburg, and Petroleum. A Preliminary Engineering Report has been developed for each of these projects. Each community will have a specific meeting and public hearing date. Public Comment will be received at each hearing. A copy of the preliminary engineering report to be discussed can be viewed at the Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, the Wells County Regional Sewer District Website (https://wellsrsd.com), or by contacting LA Brown at 260-353-1616. Written comments can also be submitted to the Wells County Regional Sewer District at 223 W. Washington Street, Suite 208, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. If you would like general information on the proposed sewer project, you are invited to attend any of the public hearings.

Craigville Public Hearing

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

Time: 6:00pm-7:45pm

Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, Large Meeting Room

Tocsin and Kingsland Public Hearing

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 6:00pm-7:45pm

Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, Large Meeting Room

Keystone Public Hearing

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Southern Wells Community Schools, 9120 S300W, Poneto, IN 46781, Elementary Gym

Reiffsburg and Petroleum Public Hearing

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Time: 6:00pm-7:45pm

Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, Large Meeting Room

WELLS COUNTY REGIONAL SEWER DISTRICT

223 W. Washington St.

Suite 208

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260)353-1616

sewer@wellscounty.org

