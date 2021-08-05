WELLS COUNTY REGIONAL SEWER DISTRICT
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Wells County Regional Sewer District will host four public hearings on the proposed installation of sanitary sewer infrastructure in the communities of Craigville, Kingsland, Tocsin, Keystone, Reiffsburg, and Petroleum. A Preliminary Engineering Report has been developed for each of these projects. Each community will have a specific meeting and public hearing date. Public Comment will be received at each hearing. A copy of the preliminary engineering report to be discussed can be viewed at the Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, the Wells County Regional Sewer District Website (https://wellsrsd.com), or by contacting LA Brown at 260-353-1616. Written comments can also be submitted to the Wells County Regional Sewer District at 223 W. Washington Street, Suite 208, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. If you would like general information on the proposed sewer project, you are invited to attend any of the public hearings.
Craigville Public Hearing
Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 6:00pm-7:45pm
Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, Large Meeting Room
Tocsin and Kingsland Public Hearing
Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Time: 6:00pm-7:45pm
Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, Large Meeting Room
Keystone Public Hearing
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: Southern Wells Community Schools, 9120 S300W, Poneto, IN 46781, Elementary Gym
Reiffsburg and Petroleum Public Hearing
Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Time: 6:00pm-7:45pm
Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington Street Bluffton, IN 46714, Large Meeting Room
