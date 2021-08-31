Opal Jean (Wiley) Brubaker, 87 of Warren, died August 27, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Opal was born to Chester John Wiley and Ida Bernice Jennings on Aug. 9, 1934, in Ohio. She married Robert “Bob” Brubaker on Nov. 19, 1955, in the Congregational Christian Church in Warren.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dora Wagner, Sarah Murphy, and Vickee Cramer, and brother Tom Wiley.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bob Brubaker of Warren; daughters Yvonne (Eric) Dick of Decatur and Sondra (Dale) Zabel of Warren; sons John Brubaker of Battle Ground and Mark (Helen) Brubaker of Huntertown; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a male great-grandchild expected in January.

Calling at Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Viewing will also be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in rural Huntington County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.