Nancy Neuenschwander

Nancy L. Neuenschwander, 74, of Berne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Decatur, to Paul Longsworth and Katherine Becher Longsworth. She married Howard D. Neuenschwander Jan. 18, 1964, in Chattanooga, Ohio.

She was a member of Berne Evangelical Church where she was involved with the children’s church and was a Sunday school teacher. She also served as church secretary, enjoying her time assisting the church prayer chain committee and was on the kitchen committee.

Nancy was a homemaker and a self-employed babysitter.

Nancy enjoyed sending cards for a variety occasions and had a beloved sticker, bell, angel, and magnet collection. When asked about a memory of Nancy, many remarked about the cards with stickers enclosed they would receive. Nancy was an avid Elvis Presley fan and one of her fondest memories was touring Graceland. She was known for her cut out cookies. She was a strong woman of God, always prayed for others, and was a proud supporter of WBCL and its ministries. Nancy treasured time with her family and loved playing games with them.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Howard D. Neuenschwander of Berne; a son, Kevin (Leslie) Neuenschwander of Bluffton; two daughters, Vickie Michel of Fort Wayne and Jennifer (Gary) Brunner of Bluffton; two brothers, Joe (Pam) Longsworth of Decatur and Dwight (Jane) Longsworth of Chattanooga, Ohio; three sisters, Gloria (Ed) Daniels of Decatur, Linda Williams of Decatur, and Rita Chrispin of Olympia, Wash.; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Devin) Schroeder, Ashton (Zack) Trout, Shelby (Mike) Crosby, Ariel Michel, Austin Michel, and Korinna Schindler; and eight great-grandchildren, Stella, Grayson, and Calvin Schroeder, Finley and Krew Trout, Malachi and Zaidyn Michel, and Maelie Michel.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by two siblings, Dennis Longsworth and Sue Hartman.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Berne Evangelical Church with Pastor Bruce Rocke officiating. Burial will be at Berne Evangelical Church Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. The Service will be live streamed on the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Facebook page for those that cannot attend the service.

Preferred memorials can be given to WBCL or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.