Nancy J. Bell, 76, of Bluffton passed away Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Nancy was born in Bluffton on Nov. 18, 1944, to Harry Jr. and Shirley (Jones) Bell.

She attended Lancaster High School and was a pharmacy technician for Bluffton Regional Medical Center for 37 years until her retirement in 2010.

Nancy enjoyed watching basketball, nature, walking trails, watching zoo cams, and reading mystery novels.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Tarr of Bluffton; a brother David (Janet) Bell of Fort Wayne; a granddaughter Kendra L. (Brian) Mann of Yorktown; and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Reagan Mann of Yorktown.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Arlene Hunt.

Per Nancy’s request, there are no public services being held.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations in memory of Nancy may be directed toward the Friends of Felines Rescue Center of Defiance, Ohio, and mailed directly to the center at 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, OH 43512.