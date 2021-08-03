Mary Jane Craig, 84, of Warren, died at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born May 4, 1937, in Tucson, Ariz., to Merrill McNay and Berniece Emily McNay. She married Paul Craig Nov. 23, 1958, in the First Baptist Church in Warren. Her husband survives.

Additional survivors include her daughters, Dana Sue (Jim) Elliott of Ossian and Barbara Louise (Dean) Amburgey of Marion, and one granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilyn Landon.

A service to celebrate Mary Jane’s life will be at the First Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.