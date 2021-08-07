Marissa Kay Ellen English, 28, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Marissa English

She was born May 6, 1993, in Fort Wayne, to Marlise (Stoller) and the late Larry English.

Marissa loved everyone she met and everyone loved her. That determination for life defied all odds and gave us 28 beautiful years. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Marissa’s light shone bright and she always captured the heart of everyone who met her (even her “Mr. Hottie,” Keith Urban).

She is survived by her mom and dad, Marlise and Dewey Darby; a grandmother, Elaine Stoller; siblings Garrett English, Connor Darby, Madison Darby, Shelley Luna and and Amanda “Sis” Rinearson; and a nephew, Levi Stoneburner.

Along with her father, she is also preceded in death by grandparents Willis and Ellen Stoller and Floyd and Mary Ruth English.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Latty, Ohio.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network (childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org)

Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com