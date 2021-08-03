Home Opinions Let’s try justice by the BMV’s point system Let’s try justice by the BMV’s point system August 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Cheney and Kinzinger may be too late Opinions The president who wasn’t there Opinions They’re fixing Wiley Avenue’s tracks. That’s mostly good.