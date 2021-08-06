STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1707-DC-93
IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF )
LARRY HADAWAY, )
Petitioner, )
And )
ASHLEY A. HENDRICKSON, )
Respondent. )
In the Wells Circuit Court
Third Floor of Courthouse
102 Market Street West
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-6485
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING
The Respondent and to any other person who may be concerned;
You are hereby notified that the Petitioner in this cause has requested that the Wells Circuit Court set this matter for final hearing. The nature of the suit is a dissolution of marriage proceeding, including the resolution of marital issues of allocation and division of assets and debts, child custody, child support, and parenting time for which you may claim an interest.
The name of the Petitioner is Larry Hadaway. The action is pending in the Wells Circuit Court in Bluffton, Indiana. The Petition was filed on the 21st day of July 2017.
You are further hereby notified that a hearing has been set in this cause for the 28th day of September, 2021 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. Failure to appear at said hearing will result in the matter being determined in your absence.
Dated: 7/23/2021
Beth Davis
Clerk of Wells Circuit
and Superior Courts
Benjamin E. Nordmann
Attorney #22189-76
110 W. Berry Street., Suite 2010
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
(260) 420-5511
Courthouse Box #106
nb 8/6, 8/13, 8/20
hspaxlp