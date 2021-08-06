STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1707-DC-93

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF )

LARRY HADAWAY, )

Petitioner, )

And )

ASHLEY A. HENDRICKSON, )

Respondent. )

In the Wells Circuit Court

Third Floor of Courthouse

102 Market Street West

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-6485

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING

The Respondent and to any other person who may be concerned;

You are hereby notified that the Petitioner in this cause has requested that the Wells Circuit Court set this matter for final hearing. The nature of the suit is a dissolution of marriage proceeding, including the resolution of marital issues of allocation and division of assets and debts, child custody, child support, and parenting time for which you may claim an interest.

The name of the Petitioner is Larry Hadaway. The action is pending in the Wells Circuit Court in Bluffton, Indiana. The Petition was filed on the 21st day of July 2017.

You are further hereby notified that a hearing has been set in this cause for the 28th day of September, 2021 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. Failure to appear at said hearing will result in the matter being determined in your absence.

Dated: 7/23/2021

Beth Davis

Clerk of Wells Circuit

and Superior Courts

Benjamin E. Nordmann

Attorney #22189-76

110 W. Berry Street., Suite 2010

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

(260) 420-5511

Courthouse Box #106

nb 8/6, 8/13, 8/20

hspaxlp