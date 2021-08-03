Keith N. Hiester, 69, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Keith was born June 1, 1952, in Bluffton, to George A. and Marcella (Ladig) Hiester. On June 15, 1972, Keith married Jo Girard.

Keith was a woodworker for Alberding Woodworking for 25 years, retiring in 2018.

Keith loved his family and was always happy to lend a hand on whatever came up. He always enjoyed cars. He was a true-blue Chevy man especially Corvettes. Some would say he was an expert, but he said not, but surely a Corvette enthusiast. He also liked riding his Harley alongside Jo on hers. Rode the Trail of the Dragon in Tennessee and up and down the Florida Keys, good times! He loved talking with people, was a real handyman and could fix about anything or at least try.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jo Hiester of Decatur; a daughter and son-in-law, Cindra K. and Eric Bemus of New Haven; and four grandsons, Tom, Mike, Dan and Nate Bemus.

Keith was preceded in death by a son, Robert A. Hiester, stillborn; a grandson, George Andrew Bemus, stillborn; a brother, Carroll D. Hiester; and a sister, Alice Gephart.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, also at the funeral home with calling one hour prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Carter. Burial will take place following the service in Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be given to the grandsons’ education fund.

Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

