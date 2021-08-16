Junior H. Daugherty, 93, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Markle Health & Rehab. Center.

Junior was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in Wells County to Charles C. and Fern A. (Haiflich) Daugherty. He graduated from Rockcreek High School with the class of 1946, and honorably served our county in the United State Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.

He was a longtime Wells County farmer, and worked as an interior/exterior paint decorator with Ardis Crum for 30 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton and American Legion Post 296 in Fort Wayne.

On April 9, 1948, in Uniondale, Junior and Marjorie D. (Dickie) were married.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Marjorie of Bluffton, along with two daughters, Marilyn Daugherty of Bluffton and Cathy (Mark) Coleman of Ossian; and two granddaughters, Audra Legge of Carmel and Abby Legge of Westfield.

He is preceded in death by a son Jimmy Daugherty, and siblings, Ervin Lamoine Daugherty, Mary Foreman, Martha Finley and Darlene Daugherty.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Sherrie Drake officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian with Military honors by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in Junior’s memory to the First United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the Daugherty family at www.thomarich.com.