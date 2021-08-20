Home State & National News Judge OKs Boy Scout $850M bankruptcy deal Judge OKs Boy Scout $850M bankruptcy deal August 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Hospitals urge vaccinations as COVID-19 cases increase State & National News Ex-head of Purdue Pharma denies responsibility for country’s opioid crisis State & National News Fort Wayne mayor says he has mild case of COVID-19