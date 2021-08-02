John E. Cochran, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Bluffton on Nov. 4, 1929, to Edson and Alta (Clause) Cochran, he married Wilda B. (Rockwell) in Swayzee on Dec. 31, 1952. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2016.

John was a 1948 graduate of Petroleum High School where he was a talented basketball player. He received a full scholarship to Tulane University but was unable to attend due to the sudden passing of his father which required him to be the man of the house. He was drafted into the Army Company D of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment during the Korean War.

He was a charter member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church and he founded Adams and Wells County Gideons International – Wells County Camp. He was a faithful servant for more than 52 years.

John was the owner of the Garden Gate in Bluffton. He sold insurance for the Farm Bureau Insurance Agency in Bluffton for 25 years, retiring in 1992. John was both a volunteer hospital and prison chaplain and traveled the world as a missionary.

Additional survivors include a son, Stephen (Diane) Cochran of Decatur; three daughters, Cindy (Dale) Adler of Decatur, Brenda (Jon) Hoard of Auburn, and Julie Cochran of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren, Jerod (Michelle) Adler, Phillip Cochran, Keith (Keryn) Cochran, Rebecca Cochran, and Michelle (Curtis) Graber, all of Decatur, Dr. Heather Adler (Travis) Clark of Thornton, Col., Landon (Joy) Adler of Jacksonville, Fla., Bethany (Gabriel) Girard of Kokomo, and Harrison Hoard and Hailey Hoard of Auburn; 12 great-grandchildren, Isaiah Clark, Abigail Clark, Johnathon Clark, Samuel Owen Clark, Mathew Girard, Lydia Girard, Moriah Girard, Elliott and Cora Adler, Olivia Lumpkin-Cochran, Wade and Whitney Hayes; and a brother, Charles “Chad” (Donna) Cochran of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Schaadt, Beatrice Stauffer and Mary Cochran.

Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Sonlight Wesleyan Church, 2350S-Ind. 1, Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220E-Ind. 124, Bluffton. Burial will be at Stahl Cemetery south of Reiffsburg.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 111 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Wells County Camp and Sonlight Wesleyan Church.