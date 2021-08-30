Joann Margaret Hovey, 81, of Ossian, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1940, to George and Myrtle (Hanner) Mowbray in Porter County, Indiana.

Joann married Lou D. Hovey and together raised nine children. Mrs. Hovey was a homemaker, and greatly loved caring for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an inspiration to her family and friends who always felt her unconditional love and her unwavering devotion to her faith.

She was a member of the Markle Church of Christ and participated in Bible studies with the Southwinds Church of Christ.

Joann loved playing cards, walking, cooking, gardening, dancing, and living an active life. She loved to travel and especially loved her recent trips to the Holy Land, Australia, and Spain.

She is survived by her children, Richard Hovey, Kathy Utter, Rodney Hovey, Sherri Kennedy, Jeffrey Hovey, Kevin Hovey, Julie Quinn, and Joshua Hovey; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Norm, George, and Merle.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lou D. Hovey, and a son, Michael Hovey.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. Markle, with calling one hour before the service.

Visitation will also be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes – Covington Knolls Chapel, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.

Preferred Memorials may be directed to Destiny Rescue www.destinyrescue.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com.