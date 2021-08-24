George Mitchell Snow, 62 of Indianapolis, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington.

George was born Aug. 19, 1958, to Clyde Snow and Nancy Smith Snow. He was a 1976 graduate of Huntington North High School and continued his education at Indiana University. He graduated from IU in 1980 with his accounting degree. He was an avid member of IU Alumni.

George worked as a control operator at OmniSource of Fort Wayne, LAU Industries of Lafayette, and TRW Automotive Industries of Zionsville. He was known for his love and support of IU football and basketball and was a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association and the Indiana University Varsity Club.

George was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Snow, and wife, Jill (Brown) Snow.

Loving survivors include his mother, Nancy Snow of Warren; a brother, Gregory (Vera) Snow of Golden Valley, Minn.; and twin nieces, Isabel and Gracie Snow of Minneapolis.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.