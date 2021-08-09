Home Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: Great-grandson has an eye for beauty Funny Things Kids Say: Great-grandson has an eye for beauty August 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Lifestyle Helping Hands plans party Aug. 14 Lifestyle Zanesville News: 08-09-2021