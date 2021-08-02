Dustin A. Ruch, 32, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his residence in Ossian, Indiana.

He was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1989, to Larry A. Duff and Patsy J. (Ruch) Ray, both parents survive.

Dustin attended Norwell High School and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Ossian. He was employed with Bailey Trucking in Fort Wayne. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America Pack 3152 of Ossian. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, kayaking, riding horses and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his parents, Larry A.(Lynn) Duff of Decatur, Patsy J. (David) Ray of Bluffton; his companion of 16 years, Sarah Jo Oliver of Ossian; two daughters, Desirae and Emorie Ruch, both of Ossian; two sons, Gabriel Ruch and Elijah Oliver, both of Ossian; one brother, Cody Ruch of Bluffton; one sister, Amanda Conner of Bluffton.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, at 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with visitation prior to the service from 4 to 8 p.m. Pastor Dustin Leimgruber will officiate. Private family burial will take place at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel.

