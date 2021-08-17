Dick Hidy, 67, of Montpelier, died at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Richard Dale Hidy Jr. was born May 16, 1954, in Indianapolis, to Peggy Zimmerman Hidy and Richard Dale Hidy Sr. He married Connie Lauffer May 17, 1975, in Protection, Kan. His wife survives.

Also surviving are his father, Richard Hidy of Shelbyville; two sons, Charles (Cindy) Hidy of Hartford City and Jon (Lexi) of Muncie; a daughter, Janel (Blake) Greene of El Mirage, Ariz.; two grandchildren, with a third one due in November; two sisters, Sue (Bill) Dittrich of Indianapolis and Mona (Howard) Beach of Inglis, Fla.; and a brother, Alan Hidy of Shelbyville.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Hidy, and his grandparents, Charles and Dorris Zimmerman and Cleo and Mary Hidy.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be at a later date at the Twin Hill-IOOF Cemetery in Pennville.

