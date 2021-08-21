Home Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 08-21-2021 Destination Recreation: 08-21-2021 August 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Learning from Students Lifestyle Two meals being offered by Legion Lifestyle Vendors for Saturday’s Parlor City Plaza listed