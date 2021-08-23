The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is developing plans for planned improvements along State Road (SR) 116 in Wells County. The purpose of the project is to prevent roadway failure and reduce potential threats to the travelling public.

The need for this project is continued bank erosion on the north side of SR 116 that has destabilized the slope and caused the soil to slide towards the Wabash River. The erosion poses a safety hazard to the traveling public and presents a clear risk to undermining the existing pavement. In addition, the existing horizontal alignment does not meet minimum INDOT Design Manual horizontal alignment design criteria.

The proposed curve correction/pavement project will shift SR 116 seventy-five (75) feet south of the existing alignment. The project will require full-depth pavement over a length of 1,900 linear feet. Each of the two lanes will be 11 feet wide, with two-foot shoulders. Culverts and drainage pipes will be removed and rebuilt in new locations, as needed, for field entrances along the new roadway alignment. Design deficiencies will be addressed by correcting super-elevation. Approximately 7.79 acres of new permanent right-of-way will be required.

The proposed project satisfies the purpose and need of the project by realigning SR 116 away from the Wabash River to prevent roadway failure and mitigate potential threats to area roadway users.

Ouabache State Park is located adjacent to the project area. The entrance to the park is via SR 201 and park access will not be impacted by the project.

The maintenance of traffic plan for this project will consist of three phases. In Phase 1, the shoulders along existing SR 116 will be closed, and the new alignment of the road will be constructed. Both eastbound and westbound traffic along SR 116 will be open during this time. The second phase will require a full closure of SR 116 while the new alignment is tied in with the existing SR 116. The official state detour is approximately 18.5 miles long and will utilize SR 1 and SR 218. This will add approximately 10 miles to a trip through the area. During Phase 3, SR 116 will be fully open to traffic, using the new alignment. The westbound shoulder of the new alignment will be closed, and the unused portions of existing SR 116 will be removed in this third and final stage. Local traffic access will be provided during construction per INDOT Standard Specification 107.08(e). Signs will be placed on site a minimum of seven (7) days before the closure to notify the public per INDOT Standard Specification 801.04.

The cost associated with this project is approximately $1,900,700 which includes preliminary engineering, right-of-way, and construction with federal funds anticipated to be used. INDOT has determined that this project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion (CE) Level 2 environmental document. Preliminary design plans along with the CE are available for review on-line at (INDOT: SR 116 Project in Wells County )

All interested persons may request a public hearing be held and/or express their concerns by submitting comments to the attention of Rich Connolly, HNTB, 111 Monument Cir, Suite 1200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or rconnolly@hntb.com on or before September 8, 2021. In addition, project information, including the environmental document, may be mailed to interested persons upon request.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in alternative formats or languages are encouraged to contact Rich Connolly at111 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or by calling 317-917-5333.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.210(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Public Involvement Policies and Procedures approved by the Federal Highway Administration on August 16, 2012.

nb 8/23, 8/31

