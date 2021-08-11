Delores I. Lowe, 95, a former resident of Kingsland, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021, at Ossian Health Care following an extended illness.

Delores was born Dec. 18, 1925, in Kingsland, to Otto E. Wedler and Hulda Viola Dishong Wedler. She married Archie “Ray” Lowe Jan. 1, 1952, in Kingsland. Her husband preceded her in death June 8, 1985.

She was a 1943 graduate on Lancaster Central High School and was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where she was active with the Mission Circle. Delores volunteered with hospice in Florida and the local hospice group in Berne. She was the pianist and organist at the Kingsland Methodist Church for 40 years. She volunteered with the local Boy Scouts in Wells County for many years.

Survivors include a son, Otto “Tank” (Marilyn) Lowe of Kingsland; three daughters, Darlene (Dan) Gerdom of Bluffton, Gloria White of Ossian, and Carole (Gerry) Middleton of Oakridge, Tenn.; a son-in-law, Joe Houshoulder of Bluffton; and six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melodie Houshoulder, and two brothers, Harold Wedler and Lester Wedler.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home with Pastor Brandon Kelley officiating.

Burial will take place at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 11 a.m. Friday at the top of Delores’ obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com